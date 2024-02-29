Rams, It’s Bigger Than Us, Pepsi and L.A. Regional Food Bank Join Forces to Address Food Insecurity

Roughly 800 families and individuals of Leimert Park and its surrounding communities were given food and essential resources for a special farmer’s market-style distribution empowering attendees to choose their food items. The event was hosted by the Los Angeles Rams and nonprofit partners It’s Bigger Than Us (IBTU) and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate Black History Month.

While the local nonprofit, IBTU, provides resources and distributions for its communities every Friday, the February 23 event was extra special. Appearances by Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, safety Quentin Lake, Rams Cheerleaders, team mascot Rampage, staff and volunteers from the organization added to the excitement.

Collectively fresh food resources, including fresh potatoes, mandarin oranges, frozen chicken, rice, peas and other shelf-stable products, were handed to attendees looking for food and nutritional assistance. Other resources at the event included baby diapers, clothing, the Food Bank’s CalFresh Outreach Program and more.

The Rams partner, Pepsi, also participated, and through the Pepsi Dig In Initiative aiming to support Black-owned restaurants, local vendors - including Taco Mell, Ora/Hot and Cool Cafe, and Wah Gwaan Jamaican Kitchen & Bar - were onsite serving free meals and drinks to attendees.

IBTU is dedicated to making a lasting impact in South L.A., and its mission is to build stronger, more vibrant communities through meaningful programs and initiatives, including food and nutrition assistance through collaboration with the L.A. Regional Food Bank and others.

“We are proud to empower and uplift South L.A. communities, providing resources such as nutritious food from the L.A. Regional Food Bank, quality education and community support,” said IBTU founder and CEO Tyrone Nance. In 2023, Nance was recognized as one of the Rams’ 13 pLAymakers for his impactful work in fighting injustice and pioneering change in the community.

“We take great pride in collaborating with It’s Bigger Than Us, Pepsi and the L.A. Regional Food Bank to deliver essential needs to our local community,” stated Molly Higgins, executive vice president of community impact and engagement at the Los Angeles Rams. “Recognizing the growing rates of food insecurity, the Rams stand united with our community partners to bridge the hunger gap in Los Angeles County.”

With inflated prices of everyday essentials and services, rent increases, high costs of living and transportation and food assistance programs such as CalFresh decreased, it all compounds to increase food insecurity levels in L.A. County.

“We’re honored to partner with exceptional organizations on this event to provide much-needed food assistance to 800 families and individuals,” said Michael Flood, L.A. Regional Food Bank president and CEO. “This collaborative effort is a powerful testament to our ongoing commitment to fighting food insecurity in Los Angeles County.”

With ongoing support from community partners, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank helps an average of 900,000 individuals in need every month.