Wise Up Academy Opens to Equip Teens with Financial Literacy, Combat the Debt Trap Cycle

The first in-person program prepares teens and young adults with crucial personal finance education and life skills needed to succeed in adulthood.

Wise Up Academy, the first-of-its-kind, in-person financial and life skills educational program for teens and young adults has opened in Calabasas, California. The Wise Up Academy program and curriculum address the pressing need to empower young minds with vital personal finance knowledge and equip them to successfully navigate their futures.

Recent studies show that 75% of teens in the U.S. lack confidence in their knowledge of personal finance, 41% don’t know what a 401(k) is and 32% of teens don’t know the difference between a credit card and a debit card. The lack of financial education contributes to excessive debt, missed opportunities and economic instability.

“Life does not come with a manual and most high schools are not teaching basic financial and life skills. That’s where Wise Up Academy steps in,” said Allen Klevens, founder, Wise Up Academy. “Wise Up Academy offers engaging, in-person lessons for teens and young adults that not only incorporate financial literacy but also important life skills, such as how to successfully interview for a job and write a resume. It’s a community where they can learn, ask tough questions, get real answers and prep for a future with more confidence and knowledge.”

Wise Up Academy ditches the traditional classroom vibe and takes emerging adults on a journey beyond textbooks, snooze-worthy lectures and theoretical concepts. Its interactive and engaging approach ensures that they not only understand the necessary subjects within banking, personal finance, budgeting, interest, taxes, insurance and other life skills but also apply them to real-life, practical scenarios.

The lessons are taught by personal finance educators and experts such as Jake Cousineau, a teacher and author of the bestselling book, How to Adult: Personal Finance for the Real World. Cousineau and the other Wise Up Academy advisors will focus on practical exercises, discussions, critical thinking analysis and hands-on projects, enabling teens and young adults to become confident, financially literate individuals.

Wise Up Academy is membership-based and includes all classes and workshops that feature:



Personal Finance: From banking basics to savvy investing, lessons guide teens and young adults through every aspect of money management.

Career Exploration and Planning: A deep dive into uncovering passions, exploring diverse career paths and equipping teens with essential skills, such as informational interviews and job shadowing.

College: Essential tools for successful exploration, admission and financial aid. From crafting strong applications and mastering essay writing to exploring scholarships and campus visits, these workshops ensure teens are well-prepared for the transition from high school to college.

Essential Life Skills: Lessons to empower emerging adults with crucial life skills, such as time management, communication, decision-making and conflict resolution.

Housing: From renting to understanding mortgages and lease agreements, these workshops cover everything needed to know for a smooth transition into independent living.

From renting to understanding mortgages and lease agreements, these workshops cover everything needed to know for a smooth transition into independent living. Transportation: Covers everything from responsible driving and car maintenance to road safety, car insurance and even international travel tips, such as how to book an airline ticket or book a hotel stay.

Wise Up Academy is located at 23657 Calabasas Road and conveniently offers classes after school and on weekends.