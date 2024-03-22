Primrose Schools Plans to Open 15 New School Locations in Southern California

Primrose Schools, an early education and care leader with more than 500 schools in 34 states, today announced significant expansion in the Southern California region, following recent reports of the six-county region’s strong economic outlook. Primrose has six schools in the Northern California region, one school already in the Southern California region and 15 locations in the development pipeline.

According to Nick Koros, chief development officer for Primrose Schools, the company began 2024 with more than 180 schools in the development pipeline and anticipates approximately 30 of those will be opened before 2025.

“Our long-term development strategy at Primrose Schools considers Southern California’s demand strong enough to eventually support up to 75 locations, and we have dedicated resources to assess sites throughout the area,” said Koros.

With 88% of parents with children ages six and under saying it is important to live or work near their child’s early education provider, the expansion goals of Primrose Schools in the region will help provide the early education and care offerings residents desire.

“Franchise owners are a critical part of the success of Primrose schools. By bringing high-quality care to new communities across the nation, franchise owners have a unique opportunity to do well, while doing good for the communities they serve,” added Koros. “In 2024, we’re looking forward to providing more entrepreneurs in Southern California impactful, innovative and profitable business opportunities that enable them to pursue new career aspirations while giving back to their communities.”

Flexible site requirements of Primrose schools include a minimum of 8,000 square feet for a location in an office building or similar commercial space, and a minimum of 10,000 square feet for converting a pre-existing building, while 40,000 square feet is needed to construct a school from the ground-up. Currently, Primrose is only offering franchises in California to prospective franchisees that meet certain financial and business experience qualifications.

