Latitude 33 Opens Downtown L.A. Office

(Bruno Coelho - stock.adobe.com)

Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering recently celebrated the expansion of its Southern California presence with the opening of a new office in downtown Los Angeles. Latitude 33’s new office is at The Collection, located at 527 W. 7th St., 9th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014. The firm also recruited new project development director, Jacqueline Reed, DBIA, to provide local leadership and spearhead company-wide business development.

Headquartered in San Diego, Latitude 33 has been serving clients throughout Southern California for more than three decades. High-profile work includes:



Aviation: $3.4 billion San Diego International Airport’s New T1

Healthcare: $2.5-$3 billion UC San Diego’s Hillcrest Medical Campus Redevelopment

Communities: 2,700-acre Pacific Highlands Ranch in North San Diego County

Military: Numerous projects state-wide from Fresno to Coronado, CA

Specific to the L.A./O.C. region, Latitude 33 has developments completed or underway at UCLA, CSU Long Beach, Cal Poly Pomona and Cal State Fullerton, as well as State of California projects in Huntington Beach, among others.

Matt Semic, PE, president at Latitude 33, stated, “Over the last decade, Latitude 33 has evolved into a highly diverse, multidimensional firm with a farther geographic reach than ever before. We are engaged in nearly every market sector, and we have served nearly every community in Southern California, both coastal and inland. Our new office in L.A. will enhance our ability to bring this diverse skillset to Ventura, Riverside, Los Angeles and Orange Counties.”

To help lead the Los Angeles office, Latitude 33 has welcomed Jacqueline Reed, DBIA as project development director. Reed earned her B.S. in civil engineering from UC Irvine and brings 13 years of industry experience, most recently in the general contracting sector. She is proficient in various delivery methods, including design-build, and project types, including K-14 and multi-family. She also serves on the board of several industry organizations, such as the DBIA-WPR, WiOPS Southern California Chapter and the AGC of Orange County.

Reed said, “Latitude 33 is the civil engineering firm of the future. The firm is strategic and ambitious, while the culture is fun, friendly and family-oriented. Few organizations offer such an exceptional work environment. Latitude 33 Planning & Engineering already has great momentum in Los Angeles, and I’m excited to help accelerate our growth!”