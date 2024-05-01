Sidley Announces Continued Expansion in Greater Los Angeles

Sidley Austin LLP has announced new locations for its Century City and Los Angeles offices and the firm’s continued commitment to the greater Los Angeles market.

“For more than four decades, Sidley has been a leading presence in the Greater Los Angeles area. With these new, long-term office leases, we reaffirm our commitment to the region for the next decade and beyond,” said Dan Clivner, a member of Sidley’s executive committee and the managing partner of the Greater Los Angeles offices. “Our growth as a firm mirrors the growth we’ve seen in the market and among our clients and, in these new spaces, we will be well-situated for continued expansion.”

Most immediately and with a target date set for next March, Sidley’s downtown Los Angeles office will move from its current location to City National 2CAL at 350 South Grand Avenue. The newly constructed downtown Los Angeles office space spans 57,148 sq. ft., covering two full floors.

“Our new downtown location will continue to serve as the central hub for much of our litigation team, and we are excited to continue to accommodate large-scale events and our art collection at 2CAL,” said Rollin Ransom, managing partner of the Los Angeles office.

Sidley also announced plans to relocate its Century City office, currently located at 1999 Avenue of the Stars, to the Century City Center being constructed at 1950 Avenue of the Stars. The firm has leased 70,000 sq. ft., covering three full floors, with an option to occupy additional space, and will join valued client, private investment firm Clearlake Capital Group, and entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as the primary tenants of the new building. Completion of the 37-story, 730,000-sq.-ft. tower, developed by Chicago-based JMB Realty, is expected in 2026. When completed, the new Century City Tower will target LEED Platinum Certification and will also be accessible to the forthcoming Constellation/Century City Metro station.

Since Sidley entered the Greater Los Angeles market in 1980, the firm has grown into one of the largest in the region, opening a Century City office in 2015 as an extension of its commitment in Southern California. With nearly 150 lawyers in the two offices, the firm works with clients in private equity, sports, media and entertainment, technology, restructuring, litigation and finance.