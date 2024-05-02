Mira Costa High School’s Musical Production of Footloose Breaks Records

Manhattan Beach-based Mira Costa High School’s opening weekend for its musical production of Footloose was April 26 and 27, featuring the biggest audience the high school has ever had for a theatrical event with more than 1,100 people attending on opening night.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Footloose debuting on Broadway and the 40th anniversary of the original movie.

The Mira Costa High School cast of 35 includes 16 seniors who are the last class to graduate who had a “COVID high school experience” as their freshman year was mostly online. So, these theater kids missed out on a freshman musical, and their sophomore musical was cut short due to a COVID outbreak.

The show also boasts a live orchestra of 10 students, and the entire show features live music.

Three final shows remain on May 2, 3 and 4. Tickets can be purchased here: ticket site.