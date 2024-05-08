City National Bank Names Rick Bechtel as Head of Mortgage & Residential Lending

City National Bank has announced that Rick Bechtel has joined the bank as executive vice president and head of mortgage & residential lending. Bechtel brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the residential lending industry with expertise in building and optimizing mortgage, home equity and consumer lending businesses. Bechtel will be based in Los Angeles, reporting to David Cameron, executive vice president and head of consumer at City National Bank.

Bechtel will be responsible for building and executing a comprehensive mortgage strategy for the bank, leading its residential lending sales, operations, capital markets and servicing teams.

“At City National Bank, we know what an important role homeownership plays in building generational wealth,” said Cameron. “With Rick’s leadership, we have an opportunity to further strengthen and expand our mortgage and home equity capabilities and ultimately better serve the home lending needs of our clients and communities.”

“The City National Ladder Up Home Loan Grant is a prime example of the sort of innovative thinking that attracted me to the bank,” said Bechtel. “I have built my career around helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership - it’s extremely rewarding work. I am excited by the opportunity to lead City National’s effort to expand their home lending capabilities to assist our clients, colleagues and communities in achieving their financial goals.”

Bechtel is a board member at multiple fintech firms and industry associations. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.