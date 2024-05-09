Port of Los Angeles and Caltrans Begin Work on $130-Million State Route 47 Interchange Project

The Port of Los Angeles and California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) have started work on a $130-million transportation project to reconfigure a major interchange at State Route 47 (SR 47)/Vincent Thomas Bridge and Front Street/Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro.

The interchange reconfiguration will reduce travel times, alleviate congestion and improve motorist and pedestrian safety at this highly traveled roadway juncture.

“We have all experienced a significant increase in trucks interfacing with passenger vehicles at the Harbor Blvd./SR47 Interchange, which is both difficult and dangerous as we work to move cargo and as residents go about their daily commute,” said Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker last month. “I’m glad that we are breaking ground on this massive project, which will not only help with traffic safety and the movement of goods but also accommodate the exciting redevelopment along the waterfront.”

“This interchange project will greatly enhance traffic safety for our communities while improving Port efficiencies and traffic flow,” said Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka. “As the nation’s largest port complex, we need to maintain and improve our infrastructure to meet that demand, including roadways.”

The SR 47/Vincent Thomas Bridge and Front Street/Harbor Boulevard interchange currently provides access to San Pedro, Wilmington, Terminal Island and services the West Basin Container Terminal.

The reconfiguration project will replace an existing southbound SR 47 off-ramp from the Vincent Thomas Bridge, currently located on the south side, with a new off-ramp located on the north side. Additional improvements include realigning the existing on-ramp to northbound Interstate 110 connector; modifying the northbound SR 47 off-ramp onto Harbor Boulevard; and modifying the northbound SR 47 on-ramp onto the bridge toward Terminal Island.

Street improvements will include realignment of Knoll Drive to accommodate a new on/off-ramp system. Front Street and Harbor Boulevard will be upgraded to feature new curbs, storm drain improvements, street lighting, traffic signal updates, bike lanes, and ADA-compliant curb ramps and crosswalks.

Preliminary work will begin this month, and the project is expected to be completed by 2026. Global construction and development firm Skanska was selected through a competitive bid process to work with the Port on the project.

Motorists and the public will be kept updated on related traffic impacts with road signs throughout the duration of the project.

Grant funding for the project includes $49.3 million under Metro Measure R; $9.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Port Infrastructure Development Program; and $13.4 million from California’s Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP). The remaining project cost will be covered by the Port.