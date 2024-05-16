Long Beach Economic Partnership Relaunches World Trade Center Long Beach

Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP) has officially relaunched the World Trade Center Long Beach (WTCLB). The announcement was made by Long Beach mayor Rex Richardson during his remarks at the World Trade Week Breakfast earlier this month at the Westin Long Beach.

Mayor Richardson expressed his confidence, stating, “The World Trade Center Long Beach is poised to be one of the strongest and most articulate Trade and Investment promotion agencies and serve as a beacon for economic prosperity in the region, driving growth and opportunity for our community.”

The announcement marks the fruition of LBEP’s historic MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Port of Long Beach to relaunch WTCLB, marking a significant milestone for the City of Long Beach and setting a course for enhanced economic prosperity and global engagement. The relaunch plays a pivotal role in driving regional trade and investment by expanding international market access for Long Beach companies, attracting foreign investment into high-growth industries and establishing crucial connections to global markets.

“At the Port of Long Beach, we welcome this relaunch as we collaborate with the City and the Long Beach Economic Partnership to bring more economic opportunities to Long Beach,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “The World Trade Center Long Beach will play a major role in the effort to boost Long Beach’s ability to attract international trade and investment.”

The WTCLB represents a collaborative effort between the Long Beach Economic Partnership, the City of Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, Long Beach Airport and other local and global strategic partners. Together, these organizations are dedicated to convening the private sector, government representatives, academia and philanthropy to facilitate connections, communication, and support for local and foreign partners.

“The Long Beach Economic Partnership is dedicated to growing the local economy and local jobs,” noted LBEP president/CEO Leah Goold-Haws. “The Port of Long Beach is a major contributor to both, not just locally, but regionally and nationally. Now is the right time to launch this effort and capitalize on the importance of our port complex, the innovation of our city and the business growth that comes from expanding imports and exports. LBEP is dedicated to utilizing the recognition that comes from a World Trade Center to increase opportunities for the city, including building international relationships, growing foreign direct investment and building a resilient economy. The World Trade Center Long Beach is actively recruiting its membership and advisory council and is currently partnered with the Long Beach Port and the Long Beach Airport.”