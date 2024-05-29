Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach to Undergo Management Shift to Marriott International

Iconic O.C. Luxury Destination to Transition Brand Identity to St. Regis

Newport Beach-based luxury destination, the Resort at Pelican Hill, owned by Irvine Company, has reached an agreement with Marriott International, who will serve as its new management company, effective July 1. The management shift comes after a yearlong strategic review of the 504-acre, 332-room property and its operations, according to the hotel.

Over the past year, the Resort at Pelican Hill has conducted a strategic review of the property and its operations, meeting with hospitality experts from around the world to explore how to further enhance the 5-star experience that makes the Resort a sought-after destination for guests and the local community.

The resort announced that following this review, Marriott International will commence management of the day-to-day operations at the Resort. This includes the world-renowned Pelican Hill Golf Club. With this management arrangement, Marriott International is committed to retaining the majority of the Resort associates and will operate the hotel within its Luxury Group under the Resort at Pelican Hill name before it is set to join the St. Regis brand at a later date. Irvine Company will continue as the long-term owner and steward of the iconic property.

A statement issued by the resort read, “We look forward to this important new partnership and integrating Marriott’s industry-leading experience as we continue to enhance the commitment to excellence that the community has become accustomed to at the Resort.”