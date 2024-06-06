PNC Bank Expands Community Advisory Council to 20 Members, Including Rudy Espinoza of Los Angeles

PNC Bank has expanded its national Community Advisory Council (CAC) with the addition of nine community development executives representing seven states from across the company’s footprint. The newly appointed members join 11 current PNC CAC representatives who bring a broad range of expertise in community investment lending and services, small business development and economic development.

Formed in 2022 to provide ongoing guidance in support of PNC’s four-year, $88-billion Community Benefits Plan, the newly expanded group of nonprofit, community and business leaders gathers twice a year to advise the bank on critical issues impacting society and to help inform PNC’s community lending, investment and service priorities.

“Community Advisory Council members have been instrumental in the successful implementation of the Bank’s Community Benefit Plan, which has deployed nearly $56 billion in investments and loans to support communities nationwide since launching in 2022,” said Richard Bynum, PNC chief corporate responsibility officer. “The council’s newest advisory members give us an even greater opportunity to engage with the communities we serve and strengthen our impact in affordable housing and other areas of critical need.”

Members of the 2024 PNC Community Advisory Council are:



Barbara Busch, Working In Neighborhoods (WIN), Cincinnati, OH

Bob Dickerson, Birmingham Business Resource Center, Birmingham, AL

Bobby Calvillo*, Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. McAllen, TX

Carl Manning*, Kingdom Community Development, Fayetteville, NC

Christie McCravy*, Louisville Metro Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Louisville, KY

Darel Ross, Start Garden, Grand Rapids, MI

Dena Mottola Jaborska*, New Jersey Citizens Action, Newark, NJ

Ernie Hogan, Pittsburgh Community Reinvestment Group, Pittsburgh, PA

Gustavo Lasala, PeopleFund, Austin, TX

Harold Pettigrew*, Opportunity Finance Network, Washington, DC

Ignacio Esteban*, Florida Community Loan Fund, Orlando, FL

Jesse Van Tol, National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), Washington, DC

Joseph B. Anderson, TAG Holdings, LLC, Wixom, MI

Luis Granados, Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA), San Francisco, CA

Marla Bilonick, National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders, Washington, DC

Matt Hull, Texas Association of Community Development Corporations, Austin, TX

Rudy Espinoza*, Inclusive Action, Los Angeles, CA

Seema Agnani, National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development, Washington, DC

Watchen Bruce*, Baltimore Community Lending, Baltimore, MD

Will González*, CEIBA, Philadelphia, PA

* Newly appointed

Launched in 2022 and scheduled for completion in 2025, PNC’s Community Benefits Plan will provide $88 billion in loans and investments and other financial support to bolster economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income individuals, communities and people of color. For more information about PNC’s Community Benefit Plan, please see the most recent impact report at pnc.com.