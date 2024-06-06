Thompson Coburn adds Attorney Daniel Wu to Los Angeles Business Litigation Practice as Firm Celebrates 10th Anniversary in L.A.

Thompson Coburn LLP adds Daniel Wu as a partner in the firm’s growing Los Angeles office. Wu joins the Business Litigation practice, where he represents banks, financial institutions and business entities in complex commercial litigation. Prior to joining Thompson Coburn, he was a shareholder with Buchalter.

“Daniel brings over two decades of experience as a commercial litigator and a proven track record of success,” said Roman Wuller, chair of Thompson Coburn. “His addition not only strengthens our team but also underscores our commitment to strategic growth in Los Angeles.”

“Daniel’s work with banks and financial institutions will nicely complement our already strong practice in financial services. His practice enhances the depth of our services in Los Angeles and will provide great value to our clients,” added Jennifer Post, Los Angeles managing partner.

Wu represents national and regional banks, financial institutions and major corporations in an array of industries. He earned his J.D. from Pepperdine Law and his B.A. from UC Berkeley. Wu is an active member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the National Asian-Pacific American Bar Association.

“I’m excited to add my experience to further expand the L.A. office’s capabilities and to join a high-caliber group of attorneys,” Wu said.

News of Wu joining the firm comes on the heels of Thompson Coburn commemorating the 10th anniversary of its Los Angeles office. The firm celebrated the occasion at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Originally founded in the Midwest, Thompson Coburn today is a full-service, national law firm with eight offices across the U.S.

The Los Angeles-based attorneys serve a diverse local, national and international client base in key practice areas, including general business and corporate, litigation in federal and state courts, banking and commercial lending, intellectual property, real estate and tax. The clients of the Los Angeles office include corporations, limited liability companies, banks, partnerships and joint ventures of all sizes as well as entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals and families.

“Our success can be attributed to the bench strength of our key practices and operating as a meritocracy, which contrasts with many modern-day law partnerships,” said Post. “The L.A. office has also intentionally evolved to reflect the diversity that makes up the local community. It serves as a blueprint for the rest of the firm to be a diverse, entrepreneurial, vibrant place to work and build a career.”

