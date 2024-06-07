The 2024 Select LA Investment Summit to be Held in Long Beach

Long Beach Economic Partnership has announced that the 2024 Select LA Investment Summit will be held in Long Beach on June 20, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach. Traditionally held in Los Angeles, Select LA’s decision to hold the summit in Long Beach marks a major milestone for the city’s growing prominence in the Southern California region.

The World Trade Center Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) will jointly host the Select LA Investment Summit, presenting an array of opportunities to match international investors with local partners with one-on-one interactions, plenary panels, and breakout sessions led by local and international executives.

“The significance of having Select LA in Long Beach on the heels of the relaunch of the World Trade Center Long Beach is just tremendous,” said Felipe Cusnir, executive director, World Trade Center Long Beach. “The most prominent local investment summit brings together a combination of shared interests, community partnerships, international cooperation and the ultimate goal of facilitating information exchange and connectivity to foster trade, investment and collaboration. We’re extremely proud and excited to not only welcome the world to Long Beach to showcase our vibrant, dynamic and diverse local economy but also to create meaningful and fruitful business relationships and friendships,”

LAEDC cites that the needs of international companies are unique, and a holistic strategy must be carefully developed to navigate business channels and discover the right opportunity in Los Angeles. Select LA provides international and local companies with a comprehensive understanding of the region’s investment ecosystem with actionable insights that can guide key business decisions.

Through matchmaking technology and over four hours of networking, Select LA offers an environment to create and foster new relationships with individuals who are responsible for turning a conversation into an investment opportunity. Just as important as a connection is understanding the local processes and protocol to ensure successful transactions, which is why the summit gathers state and local government officials in addition to private businesses.