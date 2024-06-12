Owners of Former Ace Hotel Partner With Kasa to Launch STILE Downtown

AJU CONTINUUM Selects Kasa to Operate Former Ace Hotel Under “STILE” Brand

AJU CONTINUUM, a global investment company specializing in real estate, branding and technology, has announced its partnership with Kasa Living, Inc. to manage and operate the historic property at 929 South Broadway in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Formerly the Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, the reimagined property has been relaunched as STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa.

Since assuming management in February, Kasa has driven improvements across key metrics, including guest review scores, revenue generation and profit margins. By implementing its proprietary technology stack and centralized operations, Kasa has lowered operating expenses while maintaining high-quality guest experiences and honoring the property’s storied legacy.

“Partnering with Kasa has introduced us to a modern, efficient approach to hotel management, seamlessly integrating with our lifestyle accommodations brand, STILE,” said Jaisun Ihm, chief executive officer at AJU CONTINUUM US. “Kasa’s proven expertise in implementing modern hospitality practices has resulted in measurable improvements to our operations and profitability. Kasa has refined traditional hotel management, enhancing profitability while delivering the perfect balance of efficiency, guest experience and brand DNA.”

“The neighborhood is continually evolving with a thriving art scene and cutting-edge business developments. We are eager to contribute to the continued revitalization of Downtown L.A., bringing innovative solutions and renewed energy back into our neighborhood to foster growth and transformation,” said Jane Jeong, director of asset management at AJU CONTINUUM.

STILE is a lifestyle accommodations brand crafted for the ‘modern nomad.’ The offerings are designed to merge a sense of community, inspirational aesthetics and authentic local experiences with all the domestic comforts one expects from a home. STILE is characterized by modern yet timeless design and innovative amenities, promoting a profound sense of ‘home pride.’

In addition to the 182 guest rooms, STILE DTLA by Kasa features 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a rooftop splash pool and lounge, and an intimate 1,600-seat independent theater for live entertainment. As part of the transition, AJU CONTINUUM has invested significantly in technological and aesthetic upgrades, including new high-speed Wi-Fi, curated works by South Korean artist Jibin Im and a new wine bar concept for the rooftop bar from Brooklyn-based SAUCED. Exclusively crafted for STILE, in-room bathroom amenities and face masks are designed with attention to detail.

“We are thrilled to bring our vision of modern hospitality to Downtown L.A. in partnership with AJU CONTINUUM,” said Roman Pedan, founder and CEO of Kasa. “By combining cutting-edge technology, including centralized support systems for our on-site staff, with a relentless focus on the guest experience, we deliver the style and character of a boutique hotel with the consistency and efficiency of a world-class operator. We look forward to being an engaged, long-term member of this vibrant neighborhood.”

The United Theater on Broadway, directly connected to the hotel, will continue to operate as an open venue hosting concerts, performances and special events under the management of AJU CONTINUUM. The theater originally opened in 1927 as the flagship movie theater for United Artists. Restored to its former glory and featuring a Spanish Gothic design, the theater blends historic charm with modern amenities, encapsulating the spirit of the golden age of cinema and the vibrant, contemporary art scene of Los Angeles.