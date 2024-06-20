The Roddenberry Foundation Announces Launch of $1-Million Roddenberry Prize for Early-Stage AI Ventures
The Los Angeles-based Roddenberry Foundation has announced the launch of the Roddenberry Prize, a new $1-million competition for early-stage ventures using artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit humanity.
Named in honor of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek, the prize embodies the Roddenberry philosophy’s promise of a future in which technology and human ingenuity enable everyone – regardless of background – to thrive. By empowering entrepreneurs to dream bigger and innovate valiantly, the Roddenberry Prize seeks to catalyze the development of AI solutions that promote abundance and well-being for all.
“We believe that building a better future requires a spirit of curiosity, a willingness to push boundaries and the courage to think big,” said Rod Roddenberry, co-founder of the Roddenberry Foundation. “The Prize will provide a significant boost to AI pioneers leading these efforts.”
The Roddenberry Prize is open to early-stage for-profit and nonprofit ventures across all fields that meet the following criteria:
- Ethical – Venture’s use of AI or machine learning will be fair, transparent, respectful of individual rights and privacy and will explicitly design against bias or discrimination against individuals, communities or groups.
- Early Stage – Ventures will have successfully raised Seed Rounds through Series A financing.
- For Good – Ventures will leverage AI’s capabilities to foster beneficial outcomes in various domains, including but not limited to healthcare, education, sustainability and space advancements.
- World Changing – Ventures will be bold and far-reaching and have a scalable vision to solve global challenges.
AI ventures that meet the criteria above can apply through July 12, 2024. One venture will be awarded a $1-million non-dilutive grant in November 2024.
“As AI becomes more ubiquitous and powerful, we must harness its potential in service of a more prosperous future and towards solving the world’s most critical issues,” said Heidi Roddenberry, board chair and co-founder.