Thompson Hine to Open Los Angeles Office 

Thompson Hine LLP, a national law firm, has announced it is growing its national presence with the opening of a Los Angeles office, effective July 1.

Experienced California litigators from Conkle, Kremer & Engel (CKE) are joining the firm. The move expands Thompson Hine’s geographic footprint to the West Coast and further strengthens its litigation practice, adding 25 lawyers, supporting paraprofessionals and staff.

The partners and other attorneys from CKE, a Los Angeles boutique litigation, regulatory and intellectual property firm, have maintained a strong reputation for being trusted advisors and delivering high-quality work for over 40 years. They have significant experience representing clients in industries including beauty and personal care products, fashion, technology, real estate and manufacturing in a broad range of complex and sophisticated litigation and other matters.

Both firms have a growth-focused approach and share a commitment to providing clients with predictable, transparent and efficient legal services. “We view the West Coast as an important part of our national growth strategy,” said Thompson Hine managing partner Tony White. “We began our westward expansion when we opened our Chicago office in 2019, and our strategic plan calls for us to continue moving into new areas across the country and adding resources that will enable us to deliver value and best serve our clients nationwide.”

Thompson Hine’s Los Angeles office will include partners John Conkle, Eric Engel, Mark Kremer, Zach Page, Evan Pitchford and Amanda Washton.

Opening this West Coast office means that many of Thompson Hine’s clients with significant business interests and litigation in California will benefit from access to these established California lawyers who eliminate the need to engage local counsel on California litigation matters.

“Our partners have worked with these lawyers as co-counsel on significant litigation in California and our firms have developed a solid collaborative relationship built on mutual trust in each other’s strengths. They are top-tier lawyers who will be excellent resources for our clients,” said White.

Reflecting on the decision to join Thompson Hine, CKE partner John Conkle noted that the move was influenced by the firm’s commitment to continuous innovation, enhancing client service consistent with a long history and reputation for providing efficient and effective legal counsel.

“We have worked successfully with Thompson Hine lawyers for many years, and we are excited to now join Thompson Hine,” said Conkle. “Its 100-year history of delivering superior results, its growing national presence, and its diverse practice area expertise will enable us to provide our clients with a broader array of services and resources, enhancing the high-quality legal support we have always provided. The firm’s focus on transforming the legal service delivery model by emphasizing predictability, efficiency and transparency is a clear plus for our clients. We look forward to offering our clients the benefits of Thompson Hine’s many years of developing proprietary tools and top legal technology resources.”

