Santa Monica’s Hawke Media Celebrates New HQ and 10 Year Anniversary

The city of Santa Monica welcomed and celebrated the success of one of its homegrown businesses on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, with the opening of the Hawke Media HQ, known as the “Hawke’s Nest,” on Michigan Ave.

Among the assembled guests for the lively happy-hour-style grand opening were Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock, who aided in the ribbon cutting ceremony with Hawke Media CEO Erik Huberman.

“I’m blessed that Santa Monica has a homegrown company that keeps expanding,” said Mayor Brock. “And has this beautiful new space to expand in.”

Mayor Phil Brock and Hawke Media CEO Erik Huberman at the Hawke Media HQ opening.

The mayor also presented an official commendation from the City of Santa Monica, noting that Hawke Media is the fastest-growing marketing agency in the United States.

Expansion has been part of the Hawke Media DNA. Over the last several years, the company has acquired four other businesses and grown to over one hundred employees, with locations in New York and Chicago.

The exponential growth is the result of Huberman’s style, which highlights adaptability, market awareness and wisdom. These philosophies are outlined in his bestselling 2022 book, “The Hawke Method,” which gives insight on how the top brands in the world use intelligent marketing solutions to get to, and remain in, the pearl of public awareness.

Of the grand opening, Huberman said, “We are here to celebrate ourselves, 10 years of Hawke Media, and the sort of physical manifestation that’s gone into all of this – walking in here is just awesome.”

The new offices feature an ultra-modern, open floor plan layout with a sun-soaked glass wall and indoor-outdoor spaces. The happy hour event brought hundreds of like-minded, cross-industry guests to enjoy food, drink and conversation and to tour the new offices.

Hawke Media, a multi-level marketing company featuring a proprietary artificial intelligence system, HawkeAI, has cleared over $2.9 billion in revenue in their 10 years of operation. The company has worked with over 4,700 companies, receiving 90 awards for their campaigns.