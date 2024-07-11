GHJ Announces Leadership Succession in Transaction Advisory Services Practice

GHJ, a national advisory and accounting firm, has announced the appointment of David Sutton as its new Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) practice leader. Sutton will succeed GHJ partner and executive committee member Anant Patel. Patel will continue to lead the entire advisory practice to strengthen GHJ’s relationships in the marketplace and drive the overall growth and development of the firm’s advisory offerings, including TAS. He will also continue to source and execute M&A transactions.

GHJ’s Transaction Advisory Services Practice represents buyers and sellers throughout the lifecycle of a transaction and acts as a trusted business advisor. GHJ’s TAS Practice recently welcomed NY-based principal Patrick Duyntsee to the firm as another milestone in its growth trajectory.

Sutton is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience, including finance, advisory and mergers and acquisitions. He has been with GHJ since 2017 and has played a pivotal role in the firm’s growth of TAS.

“I am excited to take on this role and build on the strong foundation we have established in the Transaction Advisory Services Practice,” Sutton said. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and insights to our clients, and I look forward to leading this talented group.”

Patel will continue to lead GHJ’s overall advisory efforts. Under his leadership, the advisory practice has grown significantly and has introduced two new service lines in recent years: Data Analytics Services and Client Accounting and Advisory Services. Patel will continue to source and execute transactions and strengthen GHJ’s relationships in the marketplace.

“I have had the pleasure of working with David and watching him grow in his career since joining GHJ,” Patel said. “His work in the M&A space is invaluable, and his leadership has really strengthened our team over the years. I am excited to continue working alongside David and our clients as we advance our Transaction Advisory Services Practice.”

Patel has over three decades of public accounting experience with specialized experience in mergers and acquisitions, financial due diligence and strategic advisory. He will continue to drive the expansion and development of GHJ’s advisory services.