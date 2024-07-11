OKSI Launches AI/ML Technology Portfolio for Unmanned Airborne Platforms

Los Angeles-based OKSI has announced the release of OMNISCIENCE, its autonomy portfolio for unmanned airborne platforms.

OMNISCIENCE is a modular and containerized software suite of autonomy and computer vision technologies that work together to provide intelligence to virtually any air platform. OMNISCIENCE is offered as both individual containerized capabilities or tightly coupled interoperable modules, providing next-level autonomy and adaptability to UAS/UAVs. Some of the available modules include OMNInav for GPS-denied navigation, OMNIseek for Automatic Detection and Recognition (ATD/ATR), OMNIlocate for providing CAT I/II target coordinates in denied environments and OMNItarget for terminal guidance.

These individual modules can work together to provide true autonomy when managed and controlled by the mission executive module, OMNImind. OMNImind provides conditional behavior logic and adapts to dynamic mission environments on the fly.

OMNISCIENCE provides the operator the option to plan and fly, truly autonomous missions completely passive with no external dependencies on GPS or RF communications. For platforms with enough processing power, OMNISCIENCE is ready for rapid integration into any air platform. Manufacturers and system operators can hand-select the custom software modules based on customer or mission requirements or integrate the entire OMNISCIENCE software stack for full-mission autonomy. The OMNISCIENCE software portfolio brings autonomy at scale, unlocking capabilities such as true autonomy and affordable mass integration.

“OMNISCIENCE sets a new standard for unmanned aerial autonomy, enabling mission success in any environment without external dependencies,” said Chris Holmes Parker, CEO, OKSI. “Our technology ensures that warfighters stay ahead with true intelligence and adaptability.”

The OKSI team specializes in GPS-denied navigation, targeting and autonomy. The OMNISCIENCE software enables platform developers to achieve autonomy. OKSI encourages UAS/UAV manufacturers and government entities to reach out to discuss integration so they can elevate their platforms with capabilities that allow them to operate anytime, anywhere, without fear of being jammed or emitting detectable signals.

OKSI has been revolutionizing the AI/ML defense landscape in recent years. However, what industry and end-users may not realize is that OKSI boasts a rich history spanning over 30 years in developing and integrating AI and computer vision technologies. Formerly known as Opto-Knowledge Systems Inc., OKSI’s roots lie in government R&D, specializing in “knowledge systems” – the early foundations of AI – alongside EO/IR systems, with many of these technologies now commercialized and fielded. Throughout their history, OKSI has collaborated with every government agency dedicated to advancing defense and aerospace technologies.

OKSI is known for pioneering passive and autonomous technologies designed for integration and adaptation into future warfare systems. They recognize the critical need to outpace adversarial advancements, ensuring the U.S. and allied nation’s warfighters maintain the advantage on the battlefield.