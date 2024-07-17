Zeem Solutions Reports Year-to-Date Energy Deployment of Over One Million kWh at its LAX Depot

El Segundo-headquartered Zeem Solutions, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and fleet management services, has announced record year-to-date (YTD) energy deployment for electric fleets at its LAX Depot.

Zeem reported year-to-date (through July) energy usage of over one million kWh of total energy used, powering electric vehicles and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The LAX Depot facilitated over 30,000 charging sessions, demonstrating its capability to support high-volume charging needs efficiently and reliably.

By using electricity as an energy source, the LAX Depot saved nearly 397,000 kg of CO2, equivalent to saving over 44,000 gallons of gasoline or the annual electricity use of 78 homes. This substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions aligns with Zeem’s mission to promote eco-friendly and sustainable transportation.

“We are thrilled with the outstanding performance and growth of our LAX Depot this year,” said Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem Solutions. “The significant number of charging sessions and the substantial environmental benefits achieved underscore our commitment to driving the transition to zero-emission transportation. These milestones reflect our dedication to providing reliable, cost-effective and sustainable charging solutions for our customers.”

The Zeem LAX Depot has significantly expanded its charging capacity with a total of 78 DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) fully energized since January 2024. This capacity allows the LAX Depot to service a larger number of commercial EVs, reducing wait times and enhancing efficiency for fleet operators.

Over the past year, Zeem has facilitated the transition of a significant number of internal combustion fleet vehicles to electric, providing comprehensive support including vehicle selection, financing and charging solutions. This has enabled fleet operators to meet California’s stringent zero-emission regulations and reduce their carbon footprint.

“Achieving this level of activity at our LAX Depot is a testament to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions and our team’s commitment to bring this service to fleets everywhere,” said Don Peer, vice president of sales at Zeem Solutions. “We are proud to support fleet operators in their journey towards electrification and are committed to continuing our efforts to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the region.”

Plans are currently underway to replicate the successful LAX model in other strategic locations nationwide, including port terminals at Long Beach, CA, and Newark, NJ, as well as additional depots nationwide supporting a broader shift towards electric transportation.