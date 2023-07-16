Decarbonization Solutions Now Available from CRE Leader

Real estate company JLL in June announced new decarbonization consulting services and purpose-built technology designed specifically for the commercial real estate industry.

The offering, Decarbonization Strategy, helps corporate real estate owners and investors understand their carbon footprint and develop a data-driven investment roadmap to create and protect value across their real estate portfolio. This service is powered by Carbon Pathfinder, JLL’s new SaaS technology that provides investment planning insights to support carbon reduction goals.

“JLL has quickly grown our sustainability services business to over 1,000-plus subject matter experts. Combining this local technical expertise with unique technology, we can effectively and quickly guide companies through their entire decarbonization pathway,” said Guy Grainger, global head of sustainability services & ESG at JLL. “This offering provides a quick, step-by-step process for organizations to manage risk and unlock value on real estate portfolios across asset classes and geographies.”

Carbon Pathfinder is the latest innovation developed in-house by JLL Technologies ( JLLT), the technology division of JLL. It is a dynamic decarbonization planning technology that forecasts climate transition risk for investors and occupiers to plan capital projects and evaluate return on investment. Producing insights at both the portfolio and individual building level, Carbon Pathfinder allows companies to assess performance against science-based targets, create actionable decarbonization plans and use data to inform prioritization and capital allocation decisions.

“Sustainability is no longer an option, it’s a necessity and in many cases a government mandate,” said Sharad Rastogi, CEO of JLLT’s Work Dynamics Technology group. “Making investment decisions is a complex process and calculation. That’s exactly why we built this agile technology. Carbon Pathfinder allows decision makers to explore various decarbonization scenarios and determine which ones will maximize their sustainability investment - while minimizing their risk. When combined with our consulting, valuation, and leasing advisory services, it’s a unique and powerful solution.” With annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, JLL has committed to help shape the future of real estate for a better world.

Decarbonization Strategy is just one piece of JLL’s end-to-end sustainability suite based on a planact- manage framework that enables transformational change across the built environment value chain. These solutions are purpose-built for commercial real estate and supported by JLL’s hundreds of years serving and leading the industry.