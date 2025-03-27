Reader Letter for Commercial Real Estate Magazine 2024

In our 4th annual edition of the Commercial Real Estate Magazine, we present several articles that suggest a positive outlook for the 2024 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) market.

Our cover story puts a spotlight on a cornerstone Century City development and its continuing infrastructure improvements. Reports indicate a surge of manufacturing jobs though demand for industrial space is leveling off. The real estate market is showing signs of a recovery albeit under new norms. There is marked progress in reducing building emissions, and more opportunities indicate a bright future for CRE in Southern California.

In addition, this issue features lists of the top architecture firms, the top general contractors and the top commercial real estate brokerage firms.

Finally, you’ll find the 2024 CRE visionaries. Each has demonstrated strong leadership in their respective sectors to steer their companies on a path toward sustained growth while also being prominent members within the community.