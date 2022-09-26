Boucher LLP

Raymond Boucher

Personal Injury

Founded by Raymond Boucher, the firm focuses on high-impact litigation including sexual abuse and sexual assault cases, significant personal injury cases, complex consumer litigation, and class actions. Boucher has been named to the Super Lawyers list for 17 years, was named Trial Lawyer of the Decade (2001-2010) by the Los Angeles Daily Journal, and was named to the esteemed list of 2020 Legal Legends and one of the top 500 lawyers in America by LawDragon.

His successes include over a billion dollars in settlements in claims involving the sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests. He has long been a trusted resource for referring attorneys. His skill and tenacity also make him sought after as co-counsel with law firms throughout the country. Boucher built the firm from the ground up, handpicking dynamic, talented and experienced attorneys who share his vision and values. Clients can expect meticulous preparation and tenacious, relentless representation, as well as highly individualized and compassionate service.

The firm’s lawyers have collectively helped secure over $3,500,000,000 in settlements and judgments within the past seven years. Our lawyers have substantial experience as well as hold leadership positions in a variety of professional organizations. We regularly speak at seminars to teach other lawyers how to improve their legal practice. We have received countless awards and are consistently recognized as among the top lawyers in the State of California.

21600 Oxnard St., Ste. 600, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Ph: (818) 340-5400

boucher.la