Catastrophic Injury, Medical Malpractice, Product Liability & Mass Torts

Matthew Nezhad – Oaks Law Firm

Personal Injury

Matthew Nezhad has dedicated his career to protecting the rights of victims and securing the maximum compensation possible to help them recover from their injuries. He founded the Oaks Law Firm to further carry out that mission and to be a resource for the local community and Southern California. Oaks Law Firm celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022, and Nezhad noted that the enthusiasm among its lawyers and staff is as high as when he launched the firm.

“There is a special excitement in having returned to the courtroom,” Nezhad said. “We channel all this enthusiasm into our advocacy and take pride in knowing that our strong, in-person representation ultimately benefits our clients.”

The Oaks Law Firm continues to aggressively pursue clients’ best interests against insurance companies and against large corporations and major pharmaceutical companies for distributing and selling defective and dangerous products.

Under Nezhad’s leadership, Oaks Law Firm also has also favorably resolved mass torts and has also represented hundreds of clients against the responsible parties for the mass shooting in Las Vegas, the Porter Ranch Gas Leak and against Boy Scouts of America. The firm also continues to represent those who have been victims of life-altering prescription drugs.

Resolutions are finally being reached in high-profile matters Nezhad and the firm began litigating years ago. This includes a portion of $1.8 billion designated for thousands of claimants in the Porter Ranch area who were impacted and displaced by the October 2015 Well blowout at nearby Aliso Canyon. That gas leak has been viewed by authorities as one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in U.S. history.

“We are always willing to take on the most well-funded Insurance Companies,” Nezhad said. “Oaks Law Firm is dedicated to holding entities and corporations accountable when they have upended and impacted the lives of individuals.” Most recently, the Oaks Law Firm also recovered one of the top 10 Personal Injury settlements obtained in Los Angeles County, in 2021.

Among his many accolades, Matthew Nezhad is a life member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Super Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers Top Trial Lawyers in America amongst other notable associations. That honor was achieved after successfully obtaining multimillion-dollar results for his clients, a recognition bestowed upon only the top 1% of lawyers in the U.S.

Complementing a voluminous list of legal achievements, Nezhad and Oaks Law Firm have established a strong leadership presence that transcends the courtroom by supporting local and national organizations such as the Corazon de Vida orphanages and The Wounded Warrior Project.

“We believe in sharing our success – either in the form of ‘paying it forward’ or ‘giving back’ to deserving people and organizations,” Nezhad said. “Oaks Law Firm is proud of its philanthropic contributions and always aspires to strengthen its reputation among the community.”

Main Office: 15233 Ventura Blvd., PH 10, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 | Ph: (877) 539-5366

OaksLawFirm.com

With additional offices in: Riverside | Sacramento | Lancaster | Carlsbad | Orange County | San Diego | San Bernardino | Simi Valley | Temecula | Kern County | Ventura County | Fresno