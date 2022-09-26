Southern California’s Premier Personal Injury Law Firm

Easton & Easton

With more than 100 years of combined personal injury litigation experience and having acquired more than $100,000,000 for their clients in the past 5 years alone, Easton & Easton — comprised of Doug and his sons Brian, Matt, and Travis — only represents those that have been seriously injured or suffered the wrongful death of a loved one. As a family of attorneys, the Eastons have developed a pedigree of success for their clients, which has lead to the firm’s selection by the LA Times Reader’s Choice Poll as Orange County’s “Best Personal Injury Law Firm” each year since 2018. Their individual accolades are just as notable.

Doug, Brian, Matt and Travis have all been recognized among The Best Lawyers in America® and received Martindale-Hubbell’s® highest AV Preeminent rating for ethics and legal ability; Doug and Brian have been selected to the National Trial Lawyers’ Top 100 Trial Lawyers and to Southern California’s Super Lawyers; Doug and Matt have both been selected as Premier 100 Trial Attorneys by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys; Matt and Travis have been selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 and Southern California’s Super Lawyers Rising Stars; and Brian, Matt, and Travis have all earned lifetime certifications to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum® - The Top Trial Lawyers in America® (an honor given to less than 1 percent of attorneys). Additionally, Matt has been selected for seven consecutive years as one of the Top 25 Up-and-Coming Attorneys in Orange County by Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Helping those who have suffered tragedy through the negligence of another is a life-long familial passion for the Eastons. In a particularly difficult recent case, the Eastons acquired $20,000,000 for a client severely injured on the premises of the defendants. The defendants initially contended that they were not liable for any of the plaintiff’s damages and would not pay a penny, vowing to spend millions to defend the case. However, the Eastons spent more than 2 years investigating and litigating the matter until they proved that the defendants had significant liability for this tragic incident, leading to the remarkable $20 million dollar settlement. Due to the respect they have earned among their peers in the legal community while standing up for the rights of victims like this client, Easton & Easton has been listed by U.S. News & World Report as one of Southern California’s Best Law Firms once again this year and has also been chosen as the Official Personal Injury Attorneys of the Anaheim Ducks and Proud Partners of the Angels.

