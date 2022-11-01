Shop for thousands of products at low prices during the AliExpress 11.11 Sale

What is the 11.11 AliExpress Sale?

It is one of the most significant sales events of the year and an excellent opportunity for people to save money on items they need. You can take advantage of this sale event from 11/1 to 11/12 and get up to 90% off your purchase with free shipping. Plus, for every $30 you spend, you’ll get $3 off your total purchase.

How to get the best deals

Here, you’ll find some of the top promo codes for this sale. These offers are valid from November 1, 2022, to November 12, 2022.

For the non-shoppers: Spend $50 or more, and get $7 off your purchase using this code .

Spend $50 or more, and get $7 off your purchase using this . For the in-betweeners: Spend $100, and get $15 off with this code .

Spend $100, and get $15 off with this . For the shopaholics: Spend $200 or more, and get $30 off your purchase using this code .

To use a code, enter it in the “Promo Code” box during checkout. Some of the most discounted products include:

75% off SitopWear smartwatch - the perfect accessory for the modern individual. This sleek and stylish watch allows you to make Bluetooth calls, wirelessly charge your device, and customize your watch face. With a resolution of 320 x 385, this watch is sure to make a statement.

72% off Lenovo wireless earbuds - for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being disturbed by outside noise. These earbuds feature active noise-cancellation, which blocks out unwanted sound, and a sensitivity of 96 dB, which ensures that you’ll be able to hear every note of your music. The frequency response range of 20 to 2000 Hz ensures you can enjoy a wide range of sounds, and the built-in microphone allows you to take hands-free calls.

73% off Oukitel smartphone - an excellent choice for anyone looking for a powerful and feature-rich device. It has a 64MP rear and front camera, dual SIM support, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080p. Plus, its 7500+ mAh battery makes it one of the most practical smartphones on the market.

75% off MUKASI Massage Gun - the perfect device for deep muscle relaxation. With 32 levels of intensity and 4 different massage heads, it can target any problem areas you may have. The LCD touchscreen makes it easy to use, and the Type-C charge and long battery life make it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a portable massage device.

93% off Curren sports watch - ideal for those who want a large watch face. It is water resistant up to almost 100 ft, which means you can take this watch anywhere. The 12-month movement guarantee ensures your look will last and the long band length is perfect for those who want a comfortable fit.

Tips for shopping

Shop early for the best selection - when it comes to shopping, the early bird definitely gets the worm. By shopping early, you’ll have a better chance of getting the items you want before they sell out.

Don’t wait for the prices to drop further - if you see an item you like at a reasonable price, don’t wait around hoping it will get cheaper. It might not and you could end up missing out altogether.

Stocks are limited, so buy what you need - this is especially important if you’re shopping for items in high demand. If you see something you need, buy it then and there, as there’s no telling how long it will be until it’s back in stock.

Make a list before you start shopping to stay focused - it can be easy to get sidetracked when shopping. A list will help you stay focused and avoid making any impulse purchases.