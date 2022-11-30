Sam’s Club: December Instant Savings All The Way

If you’re looking for ways to save, Sam’s Club is offering Instant Savings on select items. Shop now and take advantage of these deals while they last. Find everything you need and more - all in one place. Who says being a savvy shopper has to be difficult? Let’s look at some of the great deals available now.

7 of the best deals on top-selling items

Sam’s Club is known for its quality products, so you can rest assured knowing you’re getting the best of the best. Here are some of the Instant Savings deals available now:

1. Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee (43.5 oz.) $12.98 - Are you looking for a classic, mountain-grown coffee? This medium-roast, fine-ground coffee is made with 100% pure beans and is perfect for any coffee lover. The Interlocking Aroma Seal canister locks in freshness and flavor, so you can enjoy your coffee every time.

2. Premium Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes (1152 ct.) $18.96 - This is perfect for sensitive skin. These wipes are fragrance- and alcohol-free. They provide gentle cleaning with chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) and calendula Officinalis flower extracts. Plus, there are no parabens and phenoxyethanol used in the production.

3. Dawn Professional Dish Detergent 1 Gal. $15.34 - This professional grade detergent will leave your dishes sparkling clean. With long-lasting suds, you’ll be able to wash more dishes with less. It also cleans 58% more than the leading dish detergents, so you’ll be able to get the job done in no time. Best of all, it’s dilutable, so you can use it for all your cleaning needs.

4. Energizer MAX Double A Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack) $26.48 - These batteries are long-lasting and dependable, so you don’t have to worry about replacing them often. Plus, they’re made to last, so you can be sure they won’t leak and damage your devices.

5. Pampers Swaddlers Softest Ever Diapers $46.48 - These diapers are designed for babies who need a little extra help staying dry. They have an exclusive BreatheFree liner that helps to keep wetness away from the baby’s skin. The dual Leak-Guard barriers help to prevent leaks, and the wetness indicator will indicate when the diaper needs to be changed.

6. Safeguard Liquid Hand Soap 3-in-1 $8.98 - When you need to get your hands clean, you need a soap that will get the job done right. Safeguard uses a deep cleansing formula that washes away dirt and impurities, and eliminates 99% of bacteria. It’s also the ultimate care for your hands, as it cleans, hydrates, and keeps hands soft.

7. Pup-Peroni Dog Snacks, Original Beef Flavor (46 oz.) $18.48 - This is the perfect treat for your four-legged friend. Made with natural beef and no artificial flavors, these soft and chewy snacks are sure to please. With a mouthwatering aroma, this is a delicious treat your dog will adore.

Don’t miss out on these deals at Sam’s Club!

These instant savings deals won’t last, so don’t wait to shop. The offer is valid from 11/30-12/24. A little planning and preparation can go a long way in helping you save. Mentioned above are just a few of the deals available, so be sure to check out the website for more. Gather your shopping list and head to Sam’s Club today.