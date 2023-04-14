Sam’s Club’s 40th birthday Celebration: Get a $40 discount on membership fees

Sam’s Club is a retail chain store where you can shop for all kinds of products and take advantage of member-only discounts and cashback offers.

Why pay membership fees when you can shop elsewhere without a subscription? There are many benefits to being a Sam’s Club member, including their low prices. This article will delve deeper into the membership benefits and explain how you can get the $40 birthday discount.

Sam’s Club offers two types of membership options

Having two membership options allows customers to choose the most suitable one based on their needs.

Regular Membership:



Access to the bonus offers program that qualifies you to earn various discount offers and Sam’s Cash on different items, such as dining, shopping, online subscriptions, etc.

By paying just a $4 fee, you can use the curbside pickup option, where Sam’s Club staff members load your order into your car for you.

Option to participate in Instant Savings events where every item is sold at a discounted price.

By obtaining a Sam’s Club Mastercard, you can earn Sam’s Cash when shopping in the Club and 5% cash back on gas. Additionally, you can earn 3% on dining and 1% on other purchases.

Option to save money on fuel at selected pumps.

Free services like flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation.

Option to share the membership with a family member for free.

If you want to provide memberships to multiple people, you can do so at a discounted price.

The membership fee is $50 per year, which means that with a $40 discount, you can get a full year’s membership for just $10.

Plus Membership:



Includes all the benefits that come with a regular membership.

Earn 20% more through the bonus offers program.

Get items delivered to your home absolutely free.

No need to pay the $4 curbside pickup fee.

Discounts are available when shopping at the pharmacy.

Save 20% on eyeglasses through optical savings and contact lenses can be delivered to your home for free.

For regular members using the Sam’s Club Mastercard, the 5% cashback is applicable up to the first $6,000/year, after which it becomes 1%. Plus members, on the other hand, receive 3% cashback.

The Plus membership fee is $110 per year, which means that with a $40 discount, you can get a full year’s membership for just $70.

How becoming a member transforms your shopping experience

Sam’s Club is not like other stores. They take every step to make your experience the best it can be with high-quality products:

Produce: Fresh and delicious fruits and vegetables are stocked in the store, carefully hand-picked by the Sam’s Club’s team.

Meat & seafood: The seafood sold here is traceable. Sashimi-grade salmon is available, as well as expert butchers’ hand-trimmed beef.

Home meal solutions: Fresh meals are prepared with the utmost care using the best ingredients. Chicken Alfredo, Stuffed Peppers, or Rotisserie Chicken are a few of the many meals available for under $5. This is an excellent option for those who want to conveniently enjoy healthy meals.

Bakery: Fantastic baked items that you can order for any occasion. The most popular items include Cinnamon Rolls and Flaky Cinnamon desserts.

What else do members get & more about the $40 discount

Sam’s Club believes that customers should be able to make purchases with complete confidence. This is why they have a 100% satisfaction guarantee policy, allowing customers to buy what they need without reservations.

Moreover, their “shop your way” feature has made things even more convenient, allowing you to take advantage of technology and avoid time-consuming activities, such as waiting in checkout lines and paying with a card at fuel stations.

Plus members can also enjoy Early Shopping Hours if they wish. Those who don’t like shopping in crowded stores can visit the store as early as 8 a.m.