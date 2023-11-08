Advertisement
Congratulations to the Honorees and Finalists of the 2023 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

The third annual Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards was held on November 7 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event, and check back to find our Inspirational Women’s magazine, out on Sunday, Dec. 17.

CEO / President - Small Company

LAIW CEO_President_Small Company

Honoree
Amanda Bialek - President, Konnect Agency

Finalists
Sabina Gault - Chief Executive Officer, Konnect Agency
Evie P. Jeang - Chief Executive Officer, Making Baby Connection
Vicky Schiff - Chief Executive Officer, Avrio Real Estate Credit
Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk - CEO & President, ForensisGroup Inc
Lorena Tomb - Chief Executive Officer, Urbanlime Real Estate

CEO / President - Midsize-Large Company

LAIW CEO_President_Midsize-Large Company

Honoree
Lilit Davtyan - Chief Executive Officer, Phonexa

Finalists
Dorene Carmen Dominguez - Chairwoman & CEO, Vanir
Bonnie Lee - President & CEO, Hanmi Bank
Precious Velvet Mayes - Chief Executive Officer, Pacifica Hospital of the Valley
Kavitha Reddy Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE - President and Chair, Prime Healthcare Foundation & Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare, Prime Healthcare
Evin Shutt - Global Chief Executive Officer, 72andSunny

Company Executive - Small Company

LAIW Company Executive - Small Company

Honoree
Kimberly R. Stepp - Principal, Stepp Commercial Group

Finalists
Tiffany Boyle - President of Packaging & Sales, Ramo Law PC
MaryBeth Heydt - Partner, DTO Law
Lana Manganiello - Managing Director, Equinox Strategy Partners
Alice P. Neuhauser - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Seismic Capital Company
Anny Tavit - Chief Recruiting Officer, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Company Executive - Midsize Company

LAIW Company Executive - Midsize Company

Honoree
Pamela Brown - EVP, Finance, Skybound Entertainment

Finalists
Jennifer Coyne - Director of Business Management for Sports and Entertainment, Adeptus Partners, LLC
Christine Deschaine - Senior Vice President, Kennedy Wilson Brokerage
Elizabeth A. Dryden - Partner, Ervin Cohen & Jessup
Michelle Gosom - Chief Compliance Officer, Aristotle
Bee Kamala Rarewala - Chief Strategy Officer, AC Martin

Company Executive - Large Company

LAIW Company Executive - Large Company

Honoree
Lori Roth - Global Managing Partner, Prager Metis

Finalists
Jazmin Gabriela Carpenter - Vice President, Investments, Wedbush Securities
Diane De Felice - Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck
Aza Ghazaryan - Tax Partner, Withum
Maria F. Hunter - SVP, Relationship Manager, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Karen Reffner - Partner, Assurance, RSM US LLP

Company Executive - Enterprise

LAIW Company Executive - Enterprise

Honoree
Lorenza Munoz - Sr. Executive, Amazon MGM Studios

Finalists
Christine Duque - Global Partner Customer Transformation - Data, AI & CX Delivery, IBM
Michele Havens - West Region President, Northern Trust
Michele M. Mulrooney - Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLp
Connie M. Orlando - Executive Vice President, BET Media Group
Cindy Schoelen - Partner, BPM LLP

City National Bank Next Generation Award

LAIW CNB Next Generation Award

Honoree
Nanxi Liu - Co-CEO, Blaze Technology, Inc.

Finalists
Lauren Noel Antion - Co-Head of Beauty, Personal Care & Wellness, Intrepid Investment Bankers
Frances Ellington - Partner, GHJ
Dr. Dieuwertje Kast - Director of STEM Education Programs, USC Joint Educational Project
Pooja Nair - Partner, Ervin Cohen & Jessup
Bonnie Robertson - Manager, ESG, Dine Brands Global

Non-Profit Executive

LAIW Finalists Non-Profit Executive

Honoree
Kathryn Schloessman - President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

Finalists
Veronica Arteaga - President & CEO, Exceptional Children’s Foundation
Ann Lee - Co-Founder & CEO, CORE
Mary Osako - Vice Chancellor, Strategic Communications, UCLA
Terra Russell-Slavin - Chief Impact Officer, Los Angeles LGBT Center
Dayle M. Smith - Dean, College of Business Administration, Loyola Marymount University

Entrepreneur and Founder

LAIW Entrepreneur and Founder

Honoree
Anastasia Soare - Founder & CEO, Anastasia Beverly Hills

Finalists
Monique Burrola - Chief Operating Officer, Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.
Diana Madison - Founder, Diana Madison Beauty
Lisa Helfend Meyer - Co-Founder & Senior Partner, Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP
Paulette Pantoja - CEO & Founder, Blu Digital Group
Melissa Scott - Founder, MODEFYwear

