Congratulations to the Honorees and Finalists of the 2023 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

The third annual Inspirational Women’s Forum and Leadership Awards was held on November 7 at the Beverly Hilton. Here are all the honorees and finalists from the event, and check back to find our Inspirational Women’s magazine, out on Sunday, Dec. 17.

CEO / President - Small Company

Honoree

Amanda Bialek - President, Konnect Agency

Finalists

Sabina Gault - Chief Executive Officer, Konnect Agency

Evie P. Jeang - Chief Executive Officer, Making Baby Connection

Vicky Schiff - Chief Executive Officer, Avrio Real Estate Credit

Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk - CEO & President, ForensisGroup Inc

Lorena Tomb - Chief Executive Officer, Urbanlime Real Estate

CEO / President - Midsize-Large Company

Honoree

Lilit Davtyan - Chief Executive Officer, Phonexa

Finalists

Dorene Carmen Dominguez - Chairwoman & CEO, Vanir

Bonnie Lee - President & CEO, Hanmi Bank

Precious Velvet Mayes - Chief Executive Officer, Pacifica Hospital of the Valley

Kavitha Reddy Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE - President and Chair, Prime Healthcare Foundation & Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare, Prime Healthcare

Evin Shutt - Global Chief Executive Officer, 72andSunny

Company Executive - Small Company

Honoree

Kimberly R. Stepp - Principal, Stepp Commercial Group

Finalists

Tiffany Boyle - President of Packaging & Sales, Ramo Law PC

MaryBeth Heydt - Partner, DTO Law

Lana Manganiello - Managing Director, Equinox Strategy Partners

Alice P. Neuhauser - Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Seismic Capital Company

Anny Tavit - Chief Recruiting Officer, Greenspoon Marder LLP

Company Executive - Midsize Company

Honoree

Pamela Brown - EVP, Finance, Skybound Entertainment

Finalists

Jennifer Coyne - Director of Business Management for Sports and Entertainment, Adeptus Partners, LLC

Christine Deschaine - Senior Vice President, Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

Elizabeth A. Dryden - Partner, Ervin Cohen & Jessup

Michelle Gosom - Chief Compliance Officer, Aristotle

Bee Kamala Rarewala - Chief Strategy Officer, AC Martin

Company Executive - Large Company

Honoree

Lori Roth - Global Managing Partner, Prager Metis

Finalists

Jazmin Gabriela Carpenter - Vice President, Investments, Wedbush Securities

Diane De Felice - Shareholder, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Aza Ghazaryan - Tax Partner, Withum

Maria F. Hunter - SVP, Relationship Manager, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Karen Reffner - Partner, Assurance, RSM US LLP

Company Executive - Enterprise

Honoree

Lorenza Munoz - Sr. Executive, Amazon MGM Studios

Finalists

Christine Duque - Global Partner Customer Transformation - Data, AI & CX Delivery, IBM

Michele Havens - West Region President, Northern Trust

Michele M. Mulrooney - Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLp

Connie M. Orlando - Executive Vice President, BET Media Group

Cindy Schoelen - Partner, BPM LLP

City National Bank Next Generation Award

Honoree

Nanxi Liu - Co-CEO, Blaze Technology, Inc.

Finalists

Lauren Noel Antion - Co-Head of Beauty, Personal Care & Wellness, Intrepid Investment Bankers

Frances Ellington - Partner, GHJ

Dr. Dieuwertje Kast - Director of STEM Education Programs, USC Joint Educational Project

Pooja Nair - Partner, Ervin Cohen & Jessup

Bonnie Robertson - Manager, ESG, Dine Brands Global

Non-Profit Executive

Honoree

Kathryn Schloessman - President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission

Finalists

Veronica Arteaga - President & CEO, Exceptional Children’s Foundation

Ann Lee - Co-Founder & CEO, CORE

Mary Osako - Vice Chancellor, Strategic Communications, UCLA

Terra Russell-Slavin - Chief Impact Officer, Los Angeles LGBT Center

Dayle M. Smith - Dean, College of Business Administration, Loyola Marymount University

Entrepreneur and Founder

Honoree

Anastasia Soare - Founder & CEO, Anastasia Beverly Hills

Finalists

Monique Burrola - Chief Operating Officer, Partner Engineering and Science, Inc.

Diana Madison - Founder, Diana Madison Beauty

Lisa Helfend Meyer - Co-Founder & Senior Partner, Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Paulette Pantoja - CEO & Founder, Blu Digital Group

Melissa Scott - Founder, MODEFYwear

