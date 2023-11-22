Save Big This Holiday with Nordstrom Rack Friday Deals

Nordstrom Rack is back with Rack Friday Deals this year, which promises to be the biggest discount sale they’ve ever had. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to change your wardrobe, stock up on beauty essentials, buy electronics, or just shop for the holiday season, now’s the perfect time to grab designer sweatshirts, footwear, sunglasses, and other clothes, bags, beauty essentials, and more at significant discounts up to 80% off marked prices.

Rack Friday Deals

Starting November 21st, 2023, save an extra 40% off red-tag clearance items on the Nordstrom Rack website or in-stores nationwide with early Rack Friday deals. Get great prices up to 70% off on Vince, Free People, Steve Madden, and so many more designer items.

Visiting Nordstrom Rack for the first time? We’ve picked some of the best deals for you and your loved ones to shop during this special Rack Friday event.

UGG Women’s Scuff Slippers

Rack Friday Price: $52.47

Original Price: $80.00

Save up to 34% off the UGG Women’s Scuff Slippers with this Rack Friday sale. Experience true comfort with these UGGPlush lined women’s slippers, which have the look and feel of genuine wool on your feet while keeping you dry.

JBL Go 4 Eco Waterproof Bluetooth® Speaker

Rack Friday Price: $29.99

Original Price: $49.95

Enjoy rich audio quality from a portable source with the amazing JBL Go 4 Eco Waterproof Bluetooth® Speaker . Score 39% off your purchase when you shop the Rack Friday deal.

French Connection Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Sweater

Rack Friday Price: $29.97

Original Price: $98.00

Keep warm as you head into winter with this knitted scoop wear sweater from French Connection. Enjoy up to 69% off this French Connection Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Sweater with the Nordstrom Rack Friday deal.

Adora Winding Snake ring

Rack Friday Price: $19.98

Original Price: $225.00

Bedazzle your hands with this Adora 14K Gold Plated Swarovski Crystal Accented Winding Snake ring from Nordstrom Rack. Shine with 14 karat gold and prong and bezel set faceted Swarovski crystals on your fingers at a 91% discount.

Kerri Crossbody Bag

Not a fan of backpacks or large purses? Get your stylish look on with the Kate Spade New York Kerri Crossbody Bag from the Nordstrom Rack Friday sale at 68% off.

Rack Friday Price: $74.98

Original Price: $239.00

Ferragamo 52mm Sunglasses

Rack Friday Price: $53.98

Original Price: $275.00

Look chic out in the sun with these timeless Ferragamo 52mm Tea Cup Sunglasses from Nordstrom. Enjoy up to 80% off a pair when you shop the Rack Friday special.

Men’s Rucket Moc Boot

Rack Friday Price: $38.98

Original Price: $105.00

Shop the CREVO Men’s Rucket Moc Boot at 62% off with the Rack Friday deal and get a lug sole boot with a pieced moc toe upper and memory foam for extra comfort.

Quilted Puffer Vest

Rack Friday Price: $34.99

Original Price: $129.00

Step into the cold weather season prepared and fashionable when you score this quilted puffer vest from Nordstrom. Get the Cole Haan Quilted Puffer Vest up to 72% off with the Rack Friday sale.

First Snow Ultra Repair Cream

Rack Friday Price: $9.00

Original Price: $18.00

Flawless skin is a big flex and it’s never been easier than with First Aid Beauty’s First Snow Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Face & Body Moisturizer . Get this holiday inspired, limited edition cream with a 50% discount during the Rack Friday sale.

True and Tidy Spray Mop

Rack Friday Price: $15.99

Original Price: $39.97

Take your home cleaning routine up a notch with this spray mop with a removable and refillable water tank and keep your home sparkling while enjoying 60% off the True and Tidy Spray Mop in the Nordstrom Rack Friday sale.

Shop These Rack Friday Deals Today!