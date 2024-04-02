Anastasia Beverly Hills Introduces its Newest Launch – A First-of-its-Kind Beauty Balm
Anastasia of Beverly Hills, the L.A.-based consumer goods giant that has earned an estimated $240 million in revenue in 2022, has announced a new product launch as part of the company’s continued expansion into the luxury makeup market.
A novel BB cream in a stick, this a first-of-its-kind skin tint is a serum-boosted formula that provides sheer-to-light coverage. Packed with eight ingredients designed to maximize skincare, it delivers a natural finish and serious facial care.
The solid serum also features HA+ technology that plumps fine lines and wrinkles sheer to light coverage for an even skin tone. This beauty balm delivers natural-looking skin for a healthy glow and a weightless, breathable formula with a second-skin feel.
Features include:
- Silky texture melts into skin for a seamless, smooth finish
- Quick and easy-to-apply for on-the-go – no mirror needed
- Easy-to-blend with fingertips – no brush needed
- Available in 16 flexible shades
The BB Cream also features an 18G fill – the largest fill on the market, and features ingredients such as:
- HA+ MICROSPHERES Help to smooth fine-lines and wrinkles.
- PEPTIDE COMPLEX Helps to deliver youthful skin.
- FATTY ACIDS Help to protect and restore.
- COLLAGEN-STABILIZER Helps to moisturize for a smooth effect.
- COCONUT OIL Helps to restore for radiant-looking skin.
- SHEA BUTTER Helps to add softness and hydration.
- MARULA OIL Helps to nourish with powerful antioxidants.
- JOJOBA SEED OIL Helps to soothe and moisturize.
This innovative Beauty Balm is priced at $42 is now available at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, sephora.com, ulta.com and more.