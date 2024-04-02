Advertisement
Anastasia Beverly Hills Introduces its Newest Launch – A First-of-its-Kind Beauty Balm

Anastasia Beverly Hills BB Cream
Anastasia of Beverly Hills, the L.A.-based consumer goods giant that has earned an estimated $240 million in revenue in 2022, has announced a new product launch as part of the company’s continued expansion into the luxury makeup market.

A novel BB cream in a stick, this a first-of-its-kind skin tint is a serum-boosted formula that provides sheer-to-light coverage. Packed with eight ingredients designed to maximize skincare, it delivers a natural finish and serious facial care.

The solid serum also features HA+ technology that plumps fine lines and wrinkles sheer to light coverage for an even skin tone. This beauty balm delivers natural-looking skin for a healthy glow and a weightless, breathable formula with a second-skin feel.

Features include:

  • Silky texture melts into skin for a seamless, smooth finish
  • Quick and easy-to-apply for on-the-go – no mirror needed
  • Easy-to-blend with fingertips – no brush needed
  • Available in 16 flexible shades

The BB Cream also features an 18G fill – the largest fill on the market, and features ingredients such as:

  • HA+ MICROSPHERES Help to smooth fine-lines and wrinkles.
  • PEPTIDE COMPLEX Helps to deliver youthful skin.
  • FATTY ACIDS Help to protect and restore.
  • COLLAGEN-STABILIZER Helps to moisturize for a smooth effect.
  • COCONUT OIL Helps to restore for radiant-looking skin.
  • SHEA BUTTER Helps to add softness and hydration.
  • MARULA OIL Helps to nourish with powerful antioxidants.
  • JOJOBA SEED OIL Helps to soothe and moisturize.

This innovative Beauty Balm is priced at $42 is now available at anastasiabeverlyhills.com, sephora.com, ulta.com and more.

