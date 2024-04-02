Anastasia Beverly Hills Introduces its Newest Launch – A First-of-its-Kind Beauty Balm

Anastasia of Beverly Hills, the L.A.-based consumer goods giant that has earned an estimated $240 million in revenue in 2022, has announced a new product launch as part of the company’s continued expansion into the luxury makeup market.

A novel BB cream in a stick, this a first-of-its-kind skin tint is a serum-boosted formula that provides sheer-to-light coverage. Packed with eight ingredients designed to maximize skincare, it delivers a natural finish and serious facial care.

The solid serum also features HA+ technology that plumps fine lines and wrinkles sheer to light coverage for an even skin tone. This beauty balm delivers natural-looking skin for a healthy glow and a weightless, breathable formula with a second-skin feel.

Features include:



Silky texture melts into skin for a seamless, smooth finish

Quick and easy-to-apply for on-the-go – no mirror needed

Easy-to-blend with fingertips – no brush needed

Available in 16 flexible shades

The BB Cream also features an 18G fill – the largest fill on the market, and features ingredients such as:



HA+ MICROSPHERES Help to smooth fine-lines and wrinkles.

Help to smooth fine-lines and wrinkles. PEPTIDE COMPLEX Helps to deliver youthful skin.

Helps to deliver youthful skin. FATTY ACIDS Help to protect and restore.

Help to protect and restore. COLLAGEN-STABILIZER Helps to moisturize for a smooth effect.

Helps to moisturize for a smooth effect. COCONUT OIL Helps to restore for radiant-looking skin.

Helps to restore for radiant-looking skin. SHEA BUTTER Helps to add softness and hydration.

Helps to add softness and hydration. MARULA OIL Helps to nourish with powerful antioxidants.

Helps to nourish with powerful antioxidants. JOJOBA SEED OIL Helps to soothe and moisturize.