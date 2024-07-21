To Jacob Emrani, Protecting L.A. and Fighting For Our SoCal Community Is Quite Personal

Jacob Emrani has been practicing personal injury law in Southern California for over 27 years. At this point in Jacob’s life, his work in the community goes way beyond legal briefs and delivering settlements for his clients. Jacob has built his brand on being a proud member of the SoCal community who loves giving back to the community that made him who he is today.

To get a better understanding of Jacob’s perspective on L.A., we checked in with the USC grad to ask how practicing personal injury law empowers him to be a community leader.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PART OF YOUR JOB?

For as long as I can remember, I have loved fighting for people who deserved to be defended but didn’t have a voice. My career as a personal injury attorney has provided me the amazing opportunity to properly represent our Southern California community and fight for people who may not have had access to an attorney, defending great people who could have easily been taken advantage of without our help. An equally rewarding aspect of my job is having an opportunity to meet upstanding, hard-working members of our community who just need the proper legal expertise and support to voice their stories and level the playing field against the legal teams of multi-billion-dollar insurance companies. Providing compassionate care, support and protection to accident victims in their time of need is an unbelievably rewarding part of my job. It’s why I became a lawyer.

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE POWERFUL IN YOUR AREA OF EXPERTISE?

What it comes down to is this – without the proper representation after an accident or injury, you’re often left trying to negotiate with billion-dollar insurance companies and their high-powered legal teams. They want you to settle your case for the lowest dollar amount possible. After doing this for over 27 years, when the insurance companies see our letterhead representing our clients, they know we won’t settle for less than our clients deserve. They know our team doesn’t play games and has the experience and track record to command respect and proper compensation for our clients.

Q: WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE LIFE LESSON YOU’VE LEARNED IN YOUR CAREER?

The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is that you have to fight for what you know to be right and what you believe in. It’s amazing what can be achieved when you refuse to give up, and you focus day in and day out on how you can help as many people as possible. These simple ideas have been so meaningful in my career and keep me passionate about coming to work every day.

VIDEO | 00:30 Jack, a Real Client of Calljacob.com Jack, (a real “Call Jacob” client, pictured above telling his story during a recent filming), was so thrilled with how his case was handled and with his settlement that without being prompted, he coined Jacob “The Real Deal,” a moniker now being used in media across SoCal.

Q: BEYOND YOUR WORK IN PERSONAL INJURY LAW, HOW DO YOU “GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY?”

I’m proud to say that as a business owner, community advocate and family man, I’ve been privileged enough to lead some really great charity efforts. For several years now, The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani and my family have taken part in the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk” as well as the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” to support breast cancer research and survivors. We also partnered with L.A.’s iconic Wexler’s Deli to create a custom sandwich that sent all proceeds to the L.A. Food Bank, generating over 100,000 much-needed meals! I have to say, partnering with CHP each year around the holidays to support “CHiPS For Kids” to deliver toys to children in need is also very special to me. We’re also currently partnering with LAUSD to provide school supplies for students. We also love our charitable work with the Lakers and LAFC Volunteer Corps, speaking at local schools about careers in the legal field, working with “Our Big Kitchen LA” as well as partnering with local media to celebrate and support U.S. Veterans via “Veterans’ Voices.” I owe so much to L.A., so I do what I can to help as much of our community as possible.

Q: OUTSIDE OF WORK, WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT LIVING IN LOS ANGELES?

Wow, where do I even begin? First off, L.A. is a beautiful blend of diverse cultures and beliefs, which makes our community so unique. Additionally, as an L.A. sports nut and coach to my four boys, I absolutely love the community service work we’ve been able to do via our partnerships with the L.A. Lakers and LAFC. The impact we’ve been able to make in the community by partnering with these teams has been amazing and has enabled me to bring my favorite things together – family, sports and making a difference.

