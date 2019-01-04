Anna Burns' Booker-winning 'Milkman' isn't a difficult read; it's a triumph

It is a deeply feminist work, a compelling and significant look at how the regular life of a young woman is intimately used for personal and political gain. And it is told originally. The voice isn’t so much eccentric and odd as strong and unique and honest — yes, the narration is like none you’ve read. That alone is its triumph. Readers, perhaps, should be willing to do a little work to discover an important book; the gift of reading never came with the promise of it being always “easy.” And you can’t help but wonder if this is gendered criticism. Would it receive this criticism of being too hard if it were written by a man? “Milkman’s” critical reception is a little too much like subliminally delivered advice women receive throughout life to dumb themselves down to be better liked by the masses. Men and “difficult” books by men don’t receive this criticism.