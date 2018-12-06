Narratives of the Philippines collide in Gina Apostol's stunning 'Insurrecto'

Chiara and Magsalin never quite make it to Samar. They don’t have to. As women who negotiate emotional truths through artistic expression, it’s their own literary labors that help them arrive at a moment of reckoning with their personal struggles. Writing the scripts empowers them as much as they hope that their interpretations on film will be transportive and eye-opening: “Our mind imagines. That is how we see. Through illusion.” So too does this novel guide its readers toward a hard lesson that can be applied to the practice of good intentions and the arrogance of the savior complex that underpins American international policy and global affairs: “There are consequences to your desires that you will regret, no matter how much you imagine your evils are unintended.”