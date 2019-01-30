Marlon James' 'Black Leopard, Red Wolf' unleashes an immersive African myth-inspired fantasy world

In the opening section, “A Dog, a Cat, a Wolf, and a Fox, ” we learn how the Tracker met the Black Leopard and left his family behind. But that’s not all we get. As just one of the story’s many complex layers, the Tracker is also telling his tale to an inquisitor whose nature only slowly becomes clear. And the Tracker isn’t just recounting the past and his early years. He is experiencing events again in his heart that he has yet to share, and so the novel begins cryptically with the lines “The child is dead. There is nothing left to know.” The journey in these first few pages travels through physical and emotional terrain: readers bear witness to the anguished aftermath of a climax they won’t know until much later. It’s a masterful opening, as full of ghosts as the beginning of “Seven Killings,” and teaches us how to read the novel as a whole, in which the past, present and future often converge. It’s perhaps beside the point to try to identify the storytelling style, which could be influenced by the griots of West African culture, but just as easily be Nabokovian in origin; the influences feel fully integrated and subsumed in James’ voice.