Remembering Carolyn Kozo Cole, whose 'Shades of L.A.' photo project revealed the city's diversity

The idea was that people would bring in their casual snapshots from their family collections and the photographers would copy them on the spot. Inside the library, a small photo crew was set up in a studio, with a camera mounted on a stand. Outside, we stood in the library’s parking lot and took in the details, chatting with an enthusiastic gathering of locals — early birds, loaded down with totes and frayed at-the-edges photo albums. Some carried shoe boxes and hat boxes, while others cradled bankers’ boxes. Some participants had just had pulled framed photos right off their mantels, walls or nightstands.