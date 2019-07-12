Colson Whitehead on the ‘incredible evil’ of the real school that inspired ‘Nickel Boys’

“The thing about places like Dozier — it’s a reform school, it’s a home for unwed mothers in Ireland, it’s a residential school for indigenous children in Canada where they would take kids from their families and would try to teach them how to be citizens of a proper white country — all these places where adults prey upon children, they’re all over,” Whitehead says. “And now you hear about the detainment camps of refugees coming from Central America and Mexico and the conditions that they’re keeping the children in, and they’re being looked after by for-profit companies by people who have no experience dealing with children. The kind of predatory behavior and abuse that Dozier described happens all the time. That was horrifying to sort of think about, or appreciate in a new way.”