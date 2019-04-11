Cory Doctorow’s ‘Radicalized’ reveals our dystopian technological future in four tales

Finally, "Masque of the Red Death" isn't a story I have to worry about being overtaken by — if we arrive at the end of civilization, the details will be moot. Which is, in a way, the point: The end of civilization isn't something we should be preparing bunkers for, it's something we should be striving to avert and getting ready to remediate when the signs get bad. The heroes of the disaster aren't the rich dudes wetting their beds in luxury bunkers — it's the people who get the sanitation going again.