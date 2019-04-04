Kiese Laymon shared his trauma in ‘Heavy’ — now readers are telling their stories too

That's a complicated question. Growing up in the ‘90s and in the 2000s, we were just taught that eating disorders meant that there's a woman who's not eating enough, right? And that meant that she must be bulimic or anorexic. We didn't talk a lot about disordered eating, and at the same time we didn't talk about it, a lot of us were in the weight room trying to get buffer, and we'd be looking at other dudes’ bodies, talking about how big somebody's biceps were, and all of that. So I didn't know that I had any sort of eating disorder or disordered eating. I knew at one point in my life, people would just say I was fat. So I guess if fatness is a disordered kind of eating, then maybe. But when I was starving myself, I definitely didn't think that I had disordered eating, because everybody was treating me like I was super healthy. People were treating me like I was super attractive. So there was no reason really for me to consider that. And then I started to teach, and I started to read more and just be a little bit more conscious of my surroundings, and the ways that people who did the same thing that I did with food and bodies, women, were considered anorexic or bulimic, and then I was like, "Oh, wait a minute.”