In many ways, this weird book seems like one of those alternate history stories you might read in a science fiction magazine, as in “What if the Nazis won WWII?” or “What if Superman joined the Fantastic Four?” But one of the charms of California is that many of these crazy “what if” scenarios (“What if Michel Foucault dropped acid in Death Valley and then hung out with graduate students?”) are actual events that grow wildly on the palm trees; and Foucault, who spent his life investigating the way systems of knowledge invest who we think we are, called his brief California adventure “the greatest experience of my life.” Sometimes, the best way to investigate systems of knowledge is to get as far away from them as possible; and Foucault may have, very briefly, felt he did just that during his brief “trip” to Death Valley. Foucault went on to become a visiting professor at UC Berkeley in 1980, and later lectured at various universities around America, including UCLA. In 1984, he died in Paris of complications from AIDS. He was one of France’s first high-profile deaths because of the disease.