How California became a health haven for proto-hippies, 'Sun Seekers' and modernists

The house became famous in its own right. “Over several weekends in December 1929, thousands of curious Los Angeles residents traversed the winding, chaparral-fringed roads near Griffith Park to tour [Lovell’s] new house,” Kilston writes. Unlike the Spanish-style haciendas, the Italianate villas, or faux Tudor mansions that populated this neighborhood of film stars, crowds were there to see this paragon of modernism. Through his column at The Times, Lovell had personally invited the public to see how the house also reflected Lovell’s own theories of health, which he espoused in the paper: “For years I have periodically written articles telling you how to build your home so that you can derive from it the maximum degree of heath and beauty service… Always at the end of each article was the thought ‘If I ever build a home myself’ — At last that day has arrived.”