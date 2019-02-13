Q&A: How Glory Edim found her voice in her anthology 'Well-read Black Girl'

I have a solid draft of what I’d like to share, [but] I’m trying to find the narrative in how I want to tell my own story. It’s interesting because I’m used to reading everyone else’s story [laughs]. I’m used to having myself buried in a book. Reading memoirs and short stories are like two of my favorite things to sit down with. So now that I’m writing my own, I have to really have clarity in what I want to share with the world and why I want to share it. How this can help other people and also help my own personal healing? I’m discussing some traumatic things that happened, some triumphs, some challenges, but also the joy that has happened in my life too and the love that exists in my life. Most of the story is between my mother and I. As I’ve shared before, my mother was severely depressed, and writing about mental illness can resurface painful memories, but I’m in a good place now where I’m able to confront it and share it, and do so without shame. As I was reading my old journals from when I was younger, I was like ‘Oh, wow.’ There was a lot of fear in what I was writing. There was a lot of shame or resentment, and now as an adult, I’m writing from the perspective of what can I tell my younger self and what can I share with the black community in particular about understanding the complexities of mental illness and family and that dynamic. It’s been wonderful to just even have the space. I really want to do my best to honor my mother’s story, my father’s story and my own.