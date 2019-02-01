Young, punk and loud: James Oseland reveals his rambunctious years as 'Jimmy Neurosis'

Punk — in the form of a sensationalized television report about the Sex Pistols — offers the first signifier of something else, another way of being, in which what he considers to be his flaws, his failings, might be reconfigured and embraced. “Repelled and amazed,” he recalls, “I couldn’t look away. The singer was acting exactly like he felt — like I felt — and daring you to hate him for it.” Such a posture solidifies once Oseland, along with his mother and his older sister, end up in Northern California, where he makes friends with a stoner and a female exchange student; the latter takes him to his first punk show.