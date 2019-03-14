Lawrence Ferlinghetti’s ‘Little Boy’ reveals his life before the San Francisco beat scene

Though the book is ostensibly a “novel” — at least according to its cover — the titular “Little Boy” is clearly a version of Ferlinghetti himself. Thus, the first 15 pages read like a relatively straightforward memoir. We learn that Little Boy was shuffled around a number of homes in his youth. Just after he was born in New York, he was given by his mother to an aunt and taken to France to be raised by her and her husband. Before long he moved back to New York. Soon after, a “Health Department man” took him away from his home and left him in an orphanage. At some point, a rich, elderly couple in Bronxville finally took him in, though this wasn’t nearly the last of his “endless series of confusions transplantations transformations...” Next we find Little Boy became Grown Boy, who “came into his own voice and let loose his word-hoard pent up within him.”