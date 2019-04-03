Lydia Fitzpatrick’s ‘Lights All Night Long’ is a luminous debut from an Angeleno author

Similarly, Fitzpatrick treats the blossoming relationship between Ilya and Sadie with admirable realism — it’s a realistic depiction of two young people at loose ends, turning to each other to try to stave off the desperation that’s threatened to take over their lives. But she’s at her best when depicting the uneasy love that Ilya and Vladimir have for each other. It’s tricky to capture the specific, sometimes difficult language that brothers use to let each other know they care, but Fitzpatrick manages to do so perfectly, and it makes their relationship all the more beautiful and affecting.