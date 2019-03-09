Mark Doten on 'Trump Sky Alpha,' which imagines the president ruling the future from a blimp

Rachel is an avoidant character — her life is build around avoiding the fact that her wife and daughter died. And then she finds a way to get back to them, to visit the place where they might be buried, which is her real quest in the book. There are theme massive things in her life she doesn’t want to think about, and yet she must think about them. I loved writing that, because it’s a central conflict for all of us, whether or not we live in a world of ruin — what does one do with the unthinkable, whether It’s loss in your personal life or the massive crimes and global devastation that we enable as U.S. citizens.