Maurice Carlos Ruffin on how his dystopian future novel reflects being black in America today

I've been thinking a lot lately about the history of African Americans in New Orleans producing books with the big publishers, books that could go international, so to speak. And the strange thing about is that, we had Faulkner who lived here for a while, we had Tennessee Williams who lived here for a while, we had Truman Capote, we had John Kennedy Toole, who's a favorite of mine. But in terms of black writers, it's not that many people. It strikes me as really surprising that with our history and our great love of art and storytelling, that there aren't more writers like me. I kind of see myself as part of this hopeful vanguard of storytellers that have come out of here. I will say that one thing that's happened since Hurricane Katrina is that a lot of writers have moved here, and many of them are friends, so it's been interesting to watch their processes play out. And growing up here, I never would have expected to have, for example, at least five friends who have moved straight from New York within the past five or 10 years. And then there's also this burgeoning scene of poetry, including slam poetry, and people who are essayists and playwrights. It's percolating. I sort of dream in my head that we'll be kind of like Harlem in the 1920s, or Paris around the same time.