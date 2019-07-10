Nordic noir master Jo Nesbø takes another dark twist with 'Knife'

British and American readers woke up to Nordic noir with Stieg Larsson’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” translated into English in 2008. With their concern for violence against women and sharp documentation of Scandinavia’s racist Far Right, Larsson’s books were in some ways typical of the genre. But Nesbø, still in his 50s, had been publishing novels a decade before the genre’s grim emergence. And while there have been others working at a very high level — the poetic Norwegian Karin Fossum and the late Swedish master Henning Mankell among them — Nesbø has somehow managed to break out to an international readership in a big way. “Knife” is a reminder of why people read his books.