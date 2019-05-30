Mark Arax’s ‘The Dreamt Land’ traces California’s fear of a handful of dust

It’s as a specimen of the mind-set that built California and drives it to this day that the valley fascinates in these pages. Though the Gold Rush looms large in state lore, it was short-lived. Its acquisitive mentality endured, however, finding an outlet in the late-19th century grab for farmland in California’s interior. The San Francisco plutocrats behind it conceived of their spree in the same vein as resource extraction: nature objectified, instrumentalized, monetized. It’s striking that a hallmark of valley agriculture was present from its inception: domination by wealthy absentee “farmers” (today living in places such as Pebble Beach, Fresno’s Fig Gardens and other bijou locales) abetted by investor syndicates — able to withstand the risks that go with its boom-bust rewards, overheads of tapping aquifers to irrigate drought-prone land, and imperative in commodified markets of planting at scale.