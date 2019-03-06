Review: ‘Say Nothing’ reexamines a mother’s murder in Northern Ireland’s most violent years

The 1972 murder of Jean McConville was one of 497 killings that year in Ulster. The Belfast in which it occurred was a lawless, despoiled hellscape marauded nightly under cover of blackout darkness (police auxiliaries dubbed “B-Specials” had shot out the streetlamps) by paramilitary gangs and British army squaddies rolling in lights-out Land Rovers. Yet the eye snags on details. McConville straddled the religious divide. In a “mixed” marriage with a Catholic, her family had been ejected from their inner-city Protestant neighborhood — joining thousands of “refugees” from Belfast’s sectarian enclaves. During the years that followed as many as one in 10 of Belfast’s then-350,000 residents would be displaced, Keefe writes. “Sometimes a mob of a hundred people would converge on a house. … On other occasions, a note [instructed] the owners that they had a single hour to vacate.”